Earl Wayne Simmons
June 28, 1940 - November 7, 2020
Durham
Earl Wayne Simmons, age 80, died at Rose Manor Nursing Home on November 7, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1940 to the late Frank and Betty Simmons.
Earl was born in South Boston, VA. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and spent most of his career as a truck driver. He later retired from Colonial Stores.
Earl is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Brown Simmons and brother, Edward Simmons (Sandra). Earl was preceded in death by his brother, Wesley Simmons.
A graveside service will be held in section 19 at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 2121 Umstead Rd, Durham, NC 27712.
The Simmons family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
