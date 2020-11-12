1/
Earl Wayne Simmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Wayne Simmons

June 28, 1940 - November 7, 2020

Durham

Earl Wayne Simmons, age 80, died at Rose Manor Nursing Home on November 7, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1940 to the late Frank and Betty Simmons.

Earl was born in South Boston, VA. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and spent most of his career as a truck driver. He later retired from Colonial Stores.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Brown Simmons and brother, Edward Simmons (Sandra). Earl was preceded in death by his brother, Wesley Simmons.

A graveside service will be held in section 19 at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 2121 Umstead Rd, Durham, NC 27712.

The Simmons family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved