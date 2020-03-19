Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171

Ebony Burnette

Ebony Burnette Obituary
Ebony Celena Burnette

July 20, 1990 - March 13, 2020

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Ms. Ebony Celena Burnette, age 29, who passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Ebony leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Douglas Burnette, Sr. and Charlene Burnette; daughter, Iyanna Burnette; brother, Douglas Burnette, Jr.; and a host of extended family members and friends.

A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Greater Waltown United Holy Church, 706 Belvin Avenue, Durham, North Carolina 27704. The family will assemble for a visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by the celebration service, at 1:00 p.m. respectively, with Elder Timothy Moore delivering the eulogy.

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N. Queen Street, Durham, NC 27701 is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www. scarboroughhargettcelebration. com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 19, 2020
