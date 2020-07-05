1/1
Eddie Franklin Cozart Jr.
1937 - 2020
Eddie Franklin Cozart, Jr.

September 20, 1937 - June 25, 2020

Bahama

The family of Mr. Eddie Franklin Cozart, Jr., age 82, announces his passing which occurred on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home.

Eddie was born in Bahama, North Carolina on September 20, 1937 to his parents, Eddie Franklin Cozart, Sr. and Phoebe Blanche Parker Cozart.

He is survived by his two sisters, Doris C. Parker and Marilyn C. Stewart; special friend, Cornell Ross; and a host of extended family members and friends.

A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2020, at New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 Red Mountain Road, Rougemont, North Carolina 27572. The family will assemble for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, followed by the celebration service, at 12:00 respectively.

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, N.C. 27701, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www. scarboroughargettcelebration. com

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
