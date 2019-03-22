Edgar J. Blackley, Jr.



Hillsborough



Born to parents Edgar J. and Frances Blackley in 1955, Edgar J. "Eddie Fast" Blackley left this world on March 19, 2019 after an extended illness. His family can only surmise that Eddie had several guardian angels working around the clock to help him reach 63 years of age, given his mischievous and adventurous nature both as a child and adult.



Eddie worked for many years at American Tobacco Co. and later with his good friend Mark Herndon. He enjoyed racing, hunting, fishing, pig pickins, feeding his "pet" deer, and spending time with family and friends on the farm.



Eddie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wanda B. Ray. He is survived by sister, Beverly Whitfield (Jerry); nieces Pam Whitfield, Wendi Bruce (Mike), Cynthia Whitfield, Corrina Carter (Craig), Jeanette Alvis (Russ) and nephew J.J. Ray; 10 great-nieces/nephews including Shelbie Carter and Neil Carter (Hope); aunt Pat Roghelia (Floyd); many cousins including Jimmy Blackley, Rufus Blackley, and Laverne Lane; and close friends Randy, Mark, Scott, Worthy, L.B., Vic, three Jimmys, Haystack, Carl, Steve, George, and Javier. His family and friends alike will miss his antics, his stories, and his sense of humor.



Eddie was faithfully helped and supported by numerous family members, friends, and medical staff over the past several years. A celebration of life pig pickin will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, March 23rd on the farm and a private family ceremony will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Durham Rescue Mission or NC Wildlife Federation. Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 22, 2019