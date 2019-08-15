Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
West Durham Baptist Church
1901 Athens Ave.
Durham, NC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
West Durham Baptist Church
1901 Athens Ave.
Durham, NC
Edgar Thompson

Edgar Thompson Obituary
Edgar Thomas Thompson

December 3, 1944 - July 28, 2019

Durham

Edgar Thomas Thompson, age 74, passed away on July 28, 2019, at Carver Living Center, Durham, North Carolina.

A celebration of Edgar's life will be held at West Durham Baptist Church, 1901 Athens Ave., Durham, North Carolina 27707 on Friday, August 16th; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 15, 2019
