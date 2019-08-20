Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Home
Durham, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Clements Funeral Chapel
Durham, NC
View Map

Edith Darlene Riddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Darlene Riddle Obituary
Edith Darlene Riddle

Rougemont

Edith Darlene Riddle, 61, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home. She was born in Chatham County, NC to the late William Lopossay and Nettie Edith Shuskey Rogers.

Mrs. Riddle is survived by her husband, Cecil Ray Riddle; daughters, LesleyYoung and husband Robert, Lindsay Abbott and husband Anthony; two sisters, Betty Wilson and Geraldine Stone; three brothers, Bill Lopossay and wife Judy, Paul Lopossay and Wade Lopossay and wife Kim; and three grandchildren, Zackary Young, Tori Young , and Ethan Abbott.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Officiating will be Anthony Abbott. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday 6-8 PM at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now