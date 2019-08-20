|
Edith Darlene Riddle
Rougemont
Edith Darlene Riddle, 61, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home. She was born in Chatham County, NC to the late William Lopossay and Nettie Edith Shuskey Rogers.
Mrs. Riddle is survived by her husband, Cecil Ray Riddle; daughters, LesleyYoung and husband Robert, Lindsay Abbott and husband Anthony; two sisters, Betty Wilson and Geraldine Stone; three brothers, Bill Lopossay and wife Judy, Paul Lopossay and Wade Lopossay and wife Kim; and three grandchildren, Zackary Young, Tori Young , and Ethan Abbott.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Officiating will be Anthony Abbott. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday 6-8 PM at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 20, 2019