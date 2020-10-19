Edith Edwards Wallace
Durham
Edith Edwards Wallace, 93, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center. She was born in Wake County, the daughter of the late William Levie Edwards and Elsie Jackson Marcom Edwards. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wallace was preceded in death by her husband, John Lee Wallace, Jr.; brothers, Roy Edwards, Sidney Edwards, Levie Edwards, James Edwards, Ralph Edwards, Robert Edwards; sisters, Celia Cahoon, Mabel Clayton, Elsie Glenn, and Dorothy Yeargan.
Mrs. Wallace is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Wallace; and sons, Mark Lee Wallace and Gregg Michael Wallace.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery with Rev. Amy Herring officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Hope Valley Baptist Church online at the bottom of their website at https://www.hvbc.org/
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
