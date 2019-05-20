Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 (919) 286-1224 Edith Jordan Lamprey

1916 - 2019



Durham



Edith Jordan Lamprey, 103, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Croasdaile Village in Durham, NC. She was born in Massachusetts on March 6, 1916 to the late Josephine Severance Lamprey and Harold Irving Lamprey.



Ms. Lamprey worked at John Hancock Life Insurance Company in Boston, MA for her entire career of 45 plus years. She moved to Durham, NC in 1975 where she spent the remainder of her life. She enjoyed spending her time golfing at both Bellevue Country Club in Melrose, MA, and at Willowhaven Country Club in Durham, NC. Along with golfing, she was an avid bridge player and loved playing all sorts of card and board games. She also loved to paint, she used oils and pastels to create beautiful scenery of flowers and seascapes of the New England Coastline. She adored all kinds of animals, especially dogs and cats. She would vacation in New Hampshire and Maine and enjoyed traveling all over the world.



Ms. Lamprey is survived by her nephews, Robert E. Lamprey (Sally S. Lamprey) of Wayland, MA, and Richard I. Lamprey (Penny Lamprey) of Kingston, NH; niece, Edith (Jean) Lamprey Harris (Gary Harris, Jr.) of Morrilton, AR; and great nieces and nephews, Jed Lamprey, Susan Lamprey, Jennifer Lamprey, Gary Harris, III, James Harris and Bryan Harris.



The family would like to thank Transitions Hospice, Croasdaile Village Friendship House and Croasdaile Village Pavilion.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Durham Animal Protection Society at 2117 E. Club Blvd. Durham, NC 27704 or Transitions Hospice at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



Interment will be held at Little River Cemetery in North Hampton, NH at a later date.



Interment will be held at Little River Cemetery in North Hampton, NH at a later date.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.