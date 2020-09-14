1/1
Edith Marie Dunnagan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Marie Dunnagan

Durham

Edith Marie Dunnagan, 96, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Durham to the late William Alsey Dunnagan and Dessie Mitchell Dunnagan. In addition to her parents, Ms. Dunnagan was also predeceased by her brother, William Elwood Dunnagan.

Ms. Dunnagan was a graduate of Mangum High School where she was the Valedictorian and also a graduate from Kennedy's Commercial School. Ms. Dunnagan was a member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church where she served as the church clerk for 55 years. She retired from W.H. King Drug Company.

Ms. Dunnagan is survived by numerous cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham with Rev. Jeff McCarthy officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least six feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations be made to Samaritan's Purse: P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Burial
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved