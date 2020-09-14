Edith Marie Dunnagan
Durham
Edith Marie Dunnagan, 96, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Durham to the late William Alsey Dunnagan and Dessie Mitchell Dunnagan. In addition to her parents, Ms. Dunnagan was also predeceased by her brother, William Elwood Dunnagan.
Ms. Dunnagan was a graduate of Mangum High School where she was the Valedictorian and also a graduate from Kennedy's Commercial School. Ms. Dunnagan was a member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church where she served as the church clerk for 55 years. She retired from W.H. King Drug Company.
Ms. Dunnagan is survived by numerous cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham with Rev. Jeff McCarthy officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least six feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations be made to Samaritan's Purse: P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
