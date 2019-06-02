|
Edna Averett
Durham
Edna Lane Averett, 94, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Johnston Co., the daughter of the late Coy Lee Lane, Sr. and the late Minnie Lane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Wayne Averett and brother, Coy Lee Lane, Jr.
Ms. Averett is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 3 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at Clements Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Durham Rescue Mission, PO Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 2, 2019