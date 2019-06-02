Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
View Map

Edna Averett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Averett Obituary
Edna Averett

Durham

Edna Lane Averett, 94, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Johnston Co., the daughter of the late Coy Lee Lane, Sr. and the late Minnie Lane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Wayne Averett and brother, Coy Lee Lane, Jr.

Ms. Averett is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 3 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at Clements Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Durham Rescue Mission, PO Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now