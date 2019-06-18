Edna Burrage



October 3, 1925 - June 14, 2019



Durham



Mrs. Edna Earle Ladd Burrage, 93, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Mrs. Burrage was born on October 3, 1925 to Jim and Lula Bell Ladd in Durham County, NC. Edna Earle was a member of Grove Park Chapel; she was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord. She and Ben enjoyed camping most of their lives. Mrs. Burrage enjoyed music, playing the piano for her church, and crochet. Edna will be lovingly remembered by her friends and family. Mrs. Burrage is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lula Bell Ladd; husband, Benjamin "Ben" Wesley Burrage; brothers, Donald Ross Ladd, and James E. Ladd, III.; and sister, Anne Dickerson. Mrs. Burrage is survived by her step-daughter, Teresa B. Jones (Tommy) of Durham, NC; great-nephew, Jay Ladd of Durham; and lots of loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Dale Brooks. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.