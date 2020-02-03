Home

Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Red Mountain Baptist Church

Edna G. Hicks


1932 - 2020
Edna G. Hicks Obituary
Edna Gentry Hicks

September 2, 1932 - January 31, 2020

Rougemont

Edna Augusta Gentry Hicks, 87, of 1450 Moriah Rd., Rougemont, died Friday, January 31, 2020. Born in Person County, Mrs. Hicks was the daughter of the late Charles Floyd and Mabel Nichols Gentry and wife of the late Harold Coleman Hicks. Mrs. Hicks was a homemaker and a member of Red Mountain Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hicks is survived by her daughter, Miriam Hicks McKenzie, of Rougemont; two sisters, Babs Clayton and Peggy Simpson, both of Rougemont; three grandchildren, April Jacobs Clayton and husband Kevin, Allen Coleman Jacobs and Amanda Ashley Jacobs; eight great-grandchildren, Brynne Ashley Clayton, Baylor Carly Clayton, Evan Allen Jacobs, Gracie Jean Jacobs, Kennedy Faith Jacobs, Carter Cole Morasco, Carleigh Cruiz Morasco, and Camden Cade Jacobs.

Graveside services will be held 2PM Monday, February 3, 2020, at Red Mountain Baptist Church by the Rev. Dave Pryor and the Rev. Joe Glenn. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the home of Miriam McKenzie.

Pallbearers will be Allen Jacobs, Kevin Clayton, Dennis Oakley,William Gentry, Ricky Wayne Hicks and Coy Clayton.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 3, 2020
