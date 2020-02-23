|
Edna Mae Combs Oakley
Oxford
Edna Mae Combs Oakley, 83, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion. Mrs. Oakley was born in Chatham Co., the daughter of the late Rush Combs and Elsie Pearl Lloyd Combs. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Ray; and brothers, Raymond Combs, Aldean Combs and LT Combs. Mrs. Oakley worked for Dr. John Klein and Bonnie Rogers' practice for 27 years at Orange Family Medical Group in Hillsborough. She was a grandmother to their daughter, Lara. She loved all pets, especially her three cats, Olof, Elsa, Mikey; her two dogs, Cody and Muffin and at one time had a pet squirrel, Peanut.
Mrs. Oakley is survived by her sisters, Peggy Combs Fowler and husband Bobby of Hillsville, VA, Shirley Combs Sykes of Durham, Carolyn Combs Carpenter and husband Donald of Hillsborough; and her adopted son and daughter-in-law, Mark Waller and wife Erin of Creedmoor.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Duke HomeCare &Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704 or Granville County Animal Control Shelter, 5650 Cornwall Rd., Oxford, NC 27565.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Hock Family Pavilion staff for all their help and love they showed Edna and her family.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 23, 2020