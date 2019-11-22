|
Edward Duffy McDonald
Durham
Durham: Edward Duffy McDonald, 90, passed away from this life on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 to join the Lord in Heaven.
Ed grew up in Durham, the son of the late Edward Duffy McDonald and the late Lillie Ruth Pendergraph McDonald. He graduated Durham High School in 1948, where he enjoyed athletics, especially football and track. After high school, he was hired by Wrights Machinery, which began and built the foundation for his successful career in sales and manufacturing. In 1950, he married Wilma Whitt of Creedmoor, the love of his life, in Temple Baptist Church where they remain members.
Ed and Wilma raised two children and moved the family to Greenville, SC in 1967. While in Greenville, Ed and Wilma started playing golf, an activity they enjoyed together for the next 45 years. Ed and Wilma moved back to Durham in 1986, and their son and daughter followed shortly thereafter, reuniting the family in their hometown.
Ed was a loving husband and father, grandfather and great grandfather, and lived his life simply, spiritually and joyfully, engaging in easy conversation with all whom he met. He possessed all the qualities a man should have: faith in God; love of family, friends, and country; kindness; and humility. He will be greatly missed by those who know and love him.
Ed was predeceased by his parents; sister, Martha Lee; and brother, Tom McDonald.
Ed is survived by his wife, Wilma McDonald; son, Duffy and wife, Linda; daughter, Donna and husband, Rick Sisson. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he dearly loved, granddaughter, Alison Abousleman; grandsons, Ben McDonald, Elliot McDonald and Jordan Mendys; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Breccan, Lennox and Luz.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 24, at Temple Baptist Church, with Rev. Mark Mofield officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 22, 2019