Edward Lavoie

Edward Joseph Lavoie



May 21 1970 - August 23, 2020



Creedmoor



Has joined the heavens on Sunday August 23rd 2020 after a tragic accident while cleaning his property in Puerto Rico. He was a dedicated operating room nurse at Duke University Hospital. He loved his work and the people he worked with for 20 years. Edward reached his 50th birthday in the middle of the 2020 pandemic. He was an amazing and loving husband to Rebecca Padilla from Arecibo, Puerto Rico. The pride and joy to his parents, Karen and Andre Lavoie of Prince Edward Island Canada and in-laws Connie Burgos and Luis Padilla of Arecibo, Puerto Rico.



He was an exceptional role model and supportive stepfather to Tiffany, Jeffrey and Joshua Smith and a special Papa to 4 grandchildren, and was proud of his goddaughters Emily and Selina Banks.



Edward and Rebecca lived in Creedmoor NC as a happy couple for over 17 years and were able to reach the empty nest syndrome which they thoroughly enjoyed. Their favorite pastimes together were traveling, fishing and gardening. Edward loved to build and create things with his hands. He loved nature and lived a simple life.



He is predeceased by his sister Collette Lavoie and his maternal and paternal grandparents all from Canada.



Edward was an amazing person, kind and gentle. He lived and loved with high moral and ethical values. He held himself accountable for every action he took and expected that of others. Everything he did, he did with determination and persistence.



He loved his roots, his country, Canada, and his people. He was proud in a humble way. He had a beautiful smile that showed his honesty and tenderness. He had a heart full of love and gave it unconditionally to those he loved. He had no room for malice and always sought to do the right thing. He was an Angel among us and has now gone to rest with the Creator. May he enjoy the glory that comes to transition to a better life. He will be forever missed.



Edward's final burial site will be at his home country Prince Edward Island, Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store