Edward M. Varnell
1948 - 2020
Edward M. Varnell, Jr.

December 24, 1948 ~ April 30, 2020

Stem

Edward Manuel Varnell, Jr., 71, of Stem transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Duke Medical Center. He was born on December 24, 1948 to the late Edward Manuel and Rebecca Walker Varnell. Edward served our country for four years in the US Navy and he loved to go bowling.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Cave Varnell; daughters, Michelle V. Lugo (David), Shawne M. Lawless (Ellis), five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; brothers, Wesley Varnell, Van Varnell (Lisa) and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic and social distancing, services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.


Published in Herald Sun on May 3, 2020.
Condolence from The Sons of Thunder and We Try bowling teams to Linda and Family. Sorry for your loss, may God Bless You
William Jones
OMG. I'm so sorry to hear about Ed. He and Linda were very good friends to myself and my deceased husband. We would set in the proshop and eat lasagna. We would good on travel leagues together. I will truly miss him. My deepest sympathy to Linda and family. Regena Perkins
Regena Perkins
Friend
I have so many memories of Mr. Ed. My condolences to the family. Mrs. Linda you will be in my prayers. So sorry for your loss.
Donna Harris
Friend
I knew Ed for many years as a fellow bowler, and along with his wife, Linda, spent many great hours bowling with him and enjoying his sense of humor. My wife, Nena, and I will greatly miss him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family.
Paul Ehresmann
Friend
