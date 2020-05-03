Edward M. Varnell, Jr.
December 24, 1948 ~ April 30, 2020
Stem
Edward Manuel Varnell, Jr., 71, of Stem transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Duke Medical Center. He was born on December 24, 1948 to the late Edward Manuel and Rebecca Walker Varnell. Edward served our country for four years in the US Navy and he loved to go bowling.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Cave Varnell; daughters, Michelle V. Lugo (David), Shawne M. Lawless (Ellis), five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; brothers, Wesley Varnell, Van Varnell (Lisa) and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic and social distancing, services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in Herald Sun on May 3, 2020.