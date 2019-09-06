|
|
Edward Lewis Moore
April 6, 1939 - September 3, 2019
Durham
The family of Mr. Edward L. Moore, age 80, announces his passing which occurred on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.
Edward is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Annie E. Moore; four daughters, Annie Moore-Bailey, Gloria Daniel, Sharon Moore and Shelia Moore; one son, Franklin Moore; one sister, Jeanie Farrar; sixteen grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
A celebration of Edward's life will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 8021 Stagville Rd., Bahama, North Carolina 27503 on Tuesday, September 10th; Family Visitation at 12:00 noon and Life Celebration Service at 1:00 p.m.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 6, 2019