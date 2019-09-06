Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
8021 Stagville Rd.
Bahama, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
8021 Stagville Rd.
Bahama, NC
View Map

Edward Moore


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Moore Obituary
Edward Lewis Moore

April 6, 1939 - September 3, 2019

Durham

The family of Mr. Edward L. Moore, age 80, announces his passing which occurred on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.

Edward is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Annie E. Moore; four daughters, Annie Moore-Bailey, Gloria Daniel, Sharon Moore and Shelia Moore; one son, Franklin Moore; one sister, Jeanie Farrar; sixteen grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

A celebration of Edward's life will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 8021 Stagville Rd., Bahama, North Carolina 27503 on Tuesday, September 10th; Family Visitation at 12:00 noon and Life Celebration Service at 1:00 p.m.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now