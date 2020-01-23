|
|
Edward "Towson" Moore
Durham
After a short illness, our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend, Edward "Towson" Moore, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of January 21, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. In his final weeks he was surrounded by his family and supported both near and far by an extensive network of friends and relatives.
Towson Moore had a heart of gold that few others in this world could match, and was blessed to live an amazing life, full of wonder and love. Many times over the years, especially after the births of his grandchildren, he would stop and marvel at his many blessings in life, telling his family how incredibly lucky he was.
Born February 26th, 1937 in Wytheville, Virginia, to Robert Brent Moore and Jane Oewel Moore, he was a Virginia farm boy at heart, but at a young age developed a passion for electricity which never left him. He went to Virginia Tech and was a proud member of the Corp of Cadets and a high jumper on the varsity track team. He was an Army veteran, serving at Aberdeen Proving Grounds. He attended Duke University graduate school, where, under the tutelage of Dr. Tom Wilson, he became Duke University's first recipient of a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering.
Following graduate school, he embarked on a new adventure with his college professor, Dr. Wilson, together founding Wilmore Electronics, Inc. in 1963. Towson spent the rest of his career devoting his time and creative energy to the flourishing of Wilmore. He found great joy in designing and developing electrical power equipment that now provides reliable service in the energy, utility, vehicular, data communications, and railroad industries in both the United States and in more than twenty foreign countries. The Wilmore community was like a second family for him, and he cared deeply about everyone there. The creation of Wilmore brought him decades of purpose and a way to make a difference in society and to better the lives of others.
He served on the board of the regional Goodwill Industries, serving as the Chairman of its Board of Directors, and was a member of the Board of Trustees for Durham Technical Community College. He also served on Durham Tech's Foundation Board and on the Industrial Advisory Committee to its Electronics Technology Program. He was inducted into Virginia Tech's Academy of Engineering Excellence in 2005.
Happily for all of us, when he was in graduate school, the Librarian of the Engineering Library introduced Towson to the love of his life, Linda Lunsford, an English teacher at Durham High School and later at Northern High School. Married in 1965, they had two children, and for 54 years have led a life of goodness, steadfastness, and joy, including many trips saltwater fishing, skiing at Lake Gaston, hiking the wilds of Montana, playing tennis and golf, and enjoying Sunday dinners with their family.
His kindness and smile will be forever missed, but we are so grateful for the decades of boundless love, the life lessons he imparted, and the amazing adventures we shared.
Towson is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Alan (Patty); daughter, Jennifer; grandson, Nathaniel; and granddaughter, Violet. He is also survived by his two brothers, who were two of his best friends, Charles (Mary Lea) and Brent (Connie).
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 25th, at Clements Funeral Home in Durham, NC, from 4:00-7:00 PM, and the funeral will be held Sunday, January 26th, at 2:00 PM, at Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at New Sharon Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Duke Regional Hospital for their amazing care, compassion and love shown to Towson in the last few weeks of his life.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020