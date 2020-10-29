Mr. Edward Ray Tate
June 1, 1943 - October 25, 2020
Durham
Mr. Edward Ray Tate, 77, of Durham, NC passed away Sunday, October 25 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 1, 1943 in Surry County, NC to the late Helen and Tobe Tate. Ray retired from Morgan Stanley in 2015, after more than 40 years in the brokerage and banking business. He honorably served his country in the US Army reserves for 20 years. He was an extremely proud graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Class of 1965), and an avid fan of his beloved Tar Heels. After graduation, Ray settled in Durham to start his career, and raise his family. He joined Hope Valley Country Club in 1974, which provided many years of friends, fellowship, dinners, and rounds of golf with dear friends. His civic involvement included many years of service to the Durham Kiwanis Club, which also provided him a great deal of satisfaction. in retirement, he enjoyed golf, traveling, one on one time with friends and family, and of course Carolina basketball. He is survived by his partner, Karen Antis of Wilmington, NC and her two sons Carson and Parker; his ex-wife, Mary Cherry Tate, of Durham, NC; his eldest son Chris, his wife Heidi, and his children Lucas, Baret, and Lilly Tate, of Asheville, NC; his youngest son Chad, his wife Nancy, and their children Tyler, Jesse, and Ann Lindsey, of Raleigh, NC; and his twin sister Gaye Hennis, of Raleigh, NC, and her two children Todd and Susan, along with so many others who had the true privilege and honor of knowing Ray. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mount Airy, NC on Friday October 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Carolina Spinal Cord Injury Association, 7980 Chapel Hill Road, Suite 101, Cary, N.C. 27513. www.ncscia.org
. Moody Funeral Service in Mount Airy is proudly serving the Tate family. Online condolences may be at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
