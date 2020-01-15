|
Edward Earl Sarvis
January 24, 1946 - January 13, 2020
Durham
Edward Earl Sarvis, 73, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home in Durham. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Newman Earl Sarvis and Irene Baker Sarvis.
He served the City of Durham and retired as a Captain from the Durham Police Department in 1997. He then served as Director of Security for the Durham Bulls Baseball Club until 2009. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War.
Eddie knew Christ as his Savior and enjoyed serving and worshiping the Lord with the congregation at Ebenezer Baptist church.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Morgan Sarvis; one son, Edward Earl Sarvis, Jr. (Angela), two daughters, Amy Sarvis Swanson (Warren), Holly Sarvis Ashby (Jim); a sister, Patricia Sarvis Cashwell (Claude); ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church 1 p.m. Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Pastors Bob Sipper, Dale Brooks, Rod Sharp and Larry Batts officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Clements Funeral Home, Durham.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Top Youth Camp at 2818 Kivett Drive Greensboro, NC 27407 or mountaintopyouthcamp.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 15, 2020