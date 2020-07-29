Edwin Yates Little



Raleigh



Mr. Edwin Yates Little, 99, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.



Mr. Little was born on February 11, 1921 in Creedmoor, NC to Joseph and Mallie Little. He retired from Liggett and Myers Tobacco Company and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Edwin enjoyed gardening, singing, playing guitar, joking and laughing with family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known him.



Mr. Little was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mallie Little; his wife, Mildred McGee Little; his brother, Thomas Little, Sherwood Little, and Jake Little; and his sister, Lucille Moody. He is survived by his sons, Gary Little of Raleigh, NC, and Kenton "Ken" Little of Creedmoor, NC; daughter, Jennifer Little of Matthews, NC; grandchildren, Jason, Ryan, and Brent Little, Lori McCracken, Krista Kirschbaum, Sherrill Carson, and Derek Ferrell; and 15 great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



