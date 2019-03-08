Home

Services
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Orange United Methodist Church, in the fellowship hall
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Orange United Methodist Church
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map

Effie Mildred Williams


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Effie Mildred Williams Obituary
Effie Mildred Williams

Chapel Hill

Effie Mildred Williams, age 97, died at Sunrise Senior Living in Maryland on March 4th, 2019. She was born on September 11, 1921 to the late Olin Clyde & Nellie Mae Hutchins.

Mildred worked at UNC for over 40 years where she started at the university laundry and met her husband Randy. She later moved to the purchasing department where she later retired. After retirement in the mid-1980's, she went back to work at UNCTV. She was a lifelong member of Orange United Methodist Church. She loved weather and nature and enjoyed being around wildlife and flowers. She enjoyed crafting, sewing and traveling. She was an avid Tar Heel basketball fan who had a bright spirit and enjoyed laughing and being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by her son, James Randolph Williams, Jr. (Martha); daughter, Deborah Williams Bryan (Gordon); six grandchildren, William Bryan, Sarah Dawkins, Ben Williams, Makenna Williams, Kelsey Williams, Matt Williams; four step-grandchildren, David Crawford, Andrea Napier, Cecily Grice, Dani Crawford and 13 great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, James Randolph Williams, Sr.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at Orange United Methodist Church, Chapel Hill, NC at 3:00 PM. A visitation will be held one-hour prior in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Orange United Methodist Church, 1220 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 or to the : https://www.heart.org/

The Williams family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 8, 2019
