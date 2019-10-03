|
Eleanor Glynn Knight
Durham
Eleanor Glynn Knight, 84, died October 1, 2019 at Croasdaile Village in Durham, NC. Preceding her in death was her husband, Willis Hampton Knight; parents, Carroll and Odell Weaver; and son-in-law, Keith Henderson.
Surviving are her son, Floyd Hampton Knight and wife Tracy; daughter, Sarah Knight Henderson; grandchildren, Chadwick K. Henderson and wife Sarah, Lauren M. Henderson, Joshua B. Knight and wife Sophia; and great-granddaughter, Daphne K. Knight.
According to Glynn's wishes, there will be a brief private service for the immediate family members on October 13, 2019. There will not be a formal visitation period and no other service is planned. Please omit flowers or plants. You may contribute to Carrboro Methodist Church: 200 Hillsborough Rd., Carrboro, NC 27510.
Mom enjoyed her years at Croasdaile Village in Durham. She spoke of many good friends and the wonderful staff who helped her along her journey. She was a delight to everyone that met her. She is in heaven now with her husband, Willis, her parents and her beloved son-in-law.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 3, 2019