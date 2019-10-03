Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224

Eleanor Glynn Knight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Glynn Knight Obituary
Eleanor Glynn Knight

Durham

Eleanor Glynn Knight, 84, died October 1, 2019 at Croasdaile Village in Durham, NC. Preceding her in death was her husband, Willis Hampton Knight; parents, Carroll and Odell Weaver; and son-in-law, Keith Henderson.

Surviving are her son, Floyd Hampton Knight and wife Tracy; daughter, Sarah Knight Henderson; grandchildren, Chadwick K. Henderson and wife Sarah, Lauren M. Henderson, Joshua B. Knight and wife Sophia; and great-granddaughter, Daphne K. Knight.

According to Glynn's wishes, there will be a brief private service for the immediate family members on October 13, 2019. There will not be a formal visitation period and no other service is planned. Please omit flowers or plants. You may contribute to Carrboro Methodist Church: 200 Hillsborough Rd., Carrboro, NC 27510.

Mom enjoyed her years at Croasdaile Village in Durham. She spoke of many good friends and the wonderful staff who helped her along her journey. She was a delight to everyone that met her. She is in heaven now with her husband, Willis, her parents and her beloved son-in-law.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now