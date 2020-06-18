Eleanor "Delores" Gooch
1937 - 2020
Eleanor "Delores" Day Gooch

August 20, 1937- June 16, 2020

Rougemont

Eleanor "Delores" Day Gooch, 82, of Rougemont, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Person County, she was the daughter of the late Ivey Day and Eleanor Clayton Day. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Hulon Gooch and her daughter, Lisa Pickard. Mrs. Gooch was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Durham.

Surviving are her children: Melva Pickard Day (Graham Lee) of Rougemont, Victor Pickard (Susan) of Hillsborough, John Pickard (Pam) of Durham and Willie Thomas Day (Gladys) of Roxboro; two brothers, Mervyn Day of Roxboro and Barry Lane Day of Yanceyville; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Brooks & White Chapel with the Rev. Rick Finley officiating. Burial will follow in the Surl Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (10-11 AM).

Pallbearers will be Travis Ellis, Curtis Pickard, Benjamin Pickard, Larry Williams, Andy Day and Michael Day.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, Atten: Relay For Life of Person County, 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27165.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Brooks & White Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brooks & White Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

