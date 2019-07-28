Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt Level Missionary Bapt Chr
316 Hebron Rd
Durham, NC 27704
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
316 Hebron Road
Durham, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
316 Hebron Road
Durham, NC
View Map

Elisha Webb


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elisha Webb Obituary
Elisha Webb

June 1, 1932 - July 24, 2019

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mr. Elisha Webb, age 87, who passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Mrs. Stella Webb; two sons, Antwan McDonald and Chesleigh Lyons; and a host of extended family members.

A celebration of Elisha's life will be held at Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, 316 Hebron Road, Durham, North Carolina 27704 on Tuesday, July 30th; Family Visitation at 12:00 noon and Life Celebration Service at 1:00 p.m.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.