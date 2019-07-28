|
Elisha Webb
June 1, 1932 - July 24, 2019
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mr. Elisha Webb, age 87, who passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Mrs. Stella Webb; two sons, Antwan McDonald and Chesleigh Lyons; and a host of extended family members.
A celebration of Elisha's life will be held at Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, 316 Hebron Road, Durham, North Carolina 27704 on Tuesday, July 30th; Family Visitation at 12:00 noon and Life Celebration Service at 1:00 p.m.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun from July 28 to July 29, 2019