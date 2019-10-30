|
Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Minor
Durham
Ms. Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Minor, 45, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.
Ms. Minor was born on September 5, 1974 to the late H. Richard and Mary "Libby" Minor in Durham, NC. She is survived by her son, Avery Minor; daughters, Briana Minor, and Ava Minor; her brother, Richard D. Minor; and her twin sister, Melissa Dausen (Dave); nephews, Josh Minor (Katie) and Christopher Minor (Jenny), Ethan, Noah, and Zachary Dausen; and numerous extended family.
Liz loved living life to the fullest. She never met a stranger and was always willing to help others in need. She loved her family and enjoyed Bingo, cooking, and watching Derek Morgan on TV. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later time.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 30, 2019