Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Yates Baptist Church
2819 Chapel Hill Road
Durham, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Yates Baptist Church
2819 Chapel Hill Road
Durham, NC
Elizabeth Compton


1927 - 2019
Elizabeth Compton Obituary
Elizabeth "Sue" Bowen Bennett Compton

July 31, 1927 - November 9, 2019

Durham

Elizabeth "Sue" Bowen Bennett Compton, 92, of Durham, NC, passed away peacefully on November 9,2019, at the Duke Hospice Hock Family Pavilion. We are at peace, knowing she is now rejoicing in Heaven with God and her predeceased loved ones.

Elizabeth Sue was born in Durham, NC on July 31, 1927, to Willie and Ethel Bowen. She is predeceased by both of her parents, her husband, James Hoyt Bennett, Edgar Compton, her brother, Bill Bowen, and her niece, Jan Bowen Ledford (Stewart) of Cooleemee, NC.

She is survived by two daughters; Debbie Bennett of Raleigh, NC and Nancy Braxton (Wayne) of Snow Camp, NC. She is also survived by two grandsons; Michael Farmer of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Dale Farmer of Broadway, NC.

Elizabeth Sue was a faithful member of Yates Baptist Church and the Rosie Hampton Sunday School Class in Durham, NC, for more than 60 years. She enjoyed visits with her Sunday School teacher, Charlie Cato, Barbara Guthrie, Pam Wheeler, and Charlie Rigsbee, all members of the Yates Baptist Senior Outreach Program. She truly appreciated each of them.

Elizabeth Sue was probably best known for working with her husband Hoyt at the Red & White Grocery Store in Durham, NC.

Elizabeth Sue dearly enjoyed her daily phone conversations with her dear friends Delores Searcy and Merle Flournoy, as well as her frequent calls with Virginia, Betty Jo, Lynn, Helen, and Pat Daniel.

A special thank you to Mother's dedicated caregivers; Tabitha Njeri, Renee Hodges, and Lorraine Pollard.

A Memorial Service will be held to honor the Life of Elizabeth Sue Compton at Yates Baptist Church, 2819 Chapel Hill Road Durham, NC 27707, on November 23, 2019, at 2:00 pm. The service will be officiated by Christopher Ingram and John Frederick.

Visitation with the family will be held at 1:00 pm, one hour prior to the Memorial Service at Yates Baptist Church in Durham, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the memory of Elizabeth Sue Compton, to Duke Hospice Hock Family Pavilion.

The Compton family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 20, 2019
