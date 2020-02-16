|
|
Elizabeth "Liz" Cooke Martin
Durham
Elizabeth "Liz" Cooke Martin, 88, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital following a brief illness. She was born in Gainesville, Florida, on April 27, 1931 to the late Don Alvin Cooke and the late Mabel Priest Cooke. Liz graduated from Lake Worth High School in 1949 and went on to study Home Economics at Florida State University, graduating in 1953. Liz is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jack Martin, whom she married two weeks after college graduation. The majority of their married life was spent in Miami Shores, Florida. Liz taught in Greensboro, NC, Charleston, SC, Jacksonville, FL before settling in Miami, beginning her Dade County teaching career in Home Economics at Carol City Senior High School in 1963, at its inception. In 1971 she transferred to North Miami Senior High School where she taught until her retirement in 1987. After retirement, Liz and Jack moved to Pembroke Pines and then to Daytona Beach, Florida. In 2006 Liz moved to Durham to be near her daughter and her family.
She enjoyed playing bridge, decorating, reading, the beach and the mountains. She was a gracious hostess, known for her entertaining skills and wonderful parties. She was a longtime member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma, PEO and DAR.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Lizann" Martin Ray, Son-in-law Carl Ray, granddaughters Anna Elizabeth Linh Ray, Kathleen "Katie" Marie Thuong Ray, all of Durham; sisters Dorothy Cooke Finklea and husband, Ray, of Lakeland, Florida; and Florence Cooke Sackett of Leesburg, Florida and Asheville, North Carolina; and several loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Few Chapel, Croasdaile Village 2600 Croasdaile Farm Parkway in Durham with Chaplains Laurie Hays-Coffman and Denise Waters officiating.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral Service, Inc., in Durham, NC.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:15 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Anthony United Methodist Church 2396 NE 97 Street Anthony, Florida. Interment will immediately follow at 11:30 AM at Anthony Cemetery 2705 NE 98 Street, Anthony, Florida officiated by Reverend Ray Finklea.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lake Junaluska Assembly PO Box 67 Lake Junaluska, NC 28745—in the memo line "Rose Walk"; Immaculata Catholic School Advancement 721 Burch Avenue Durham, NC 27701 or to the .
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 16, 2020