Elizabeth Gallie


1925 - 2020
Elizabeth Gallie Obituary
Elizabeth Gallie

Durham

Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Button Bockelman Gallie, 94, passed away at The Forest at Duke on March 08, 2020. Mrs. Gallie was born Oct.05, 1925, in Great Bend, KS to Leo Edwin Button and Frieda Gagelman Button. After graduating Kansas State Univ., she went on to Univ. of Wisconsin/Madison, where she met her first husband, Charles Kincaid Bockelman. The couple moved to New Haven, CT, where they settled for over 30 years, and raised their daughter. Mrs. Bockelman then moved to Durham, NC where she met and married her second husband Thomas Muir Gallie Jr. They resided in Durham for 30 years before their deaths. Both were members of the Unitarian Church, Mrs. Gallie was a member all of her adult life. Mrs. Gallie was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Frieda Button, her brother Donald Button, her sister Marilyn Trotter, her first husband Charles Bockelman, her second husband Thomas Gallie, her nephew Steven Trotter, and her step-grandson Thomas Gallie IV. Mrs. Gallie is survived by her daughter Faith Bockelman Edwards of Durham, her grandson Dillon Russell Edwards of New York City, her granddaughter Torrie Kincaid Edwards and husband Charles Rice of Durham, step daughters Beth Gallie and Ann Gallie Beverage of Maine, stepson Thomas Gallie III of CA, stepson Charles Gallie of Durham, niece Amy Button-Renz of Kansas, nephews Donald Trotter of NY, Dan Button of FL, John Button of TN, and their spouses and children. Arrangements pending. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family hopes you will perform an act of kindness in Elizabeth's memory.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 22, 2020
