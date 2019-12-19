|
|
Elizabeth Wynne Garrard
September 22, 1931 - December 16, 2019
Durham
Mrs. Elizabeth Wynne Garrard died Monday, December 16, 2019 at Eno Pointe Assisted Living in Durham.
Mrs. Garrard was born September 22, 1931 in Vance County, NC, the daughter of the late Jimmy Hamilton Wynne and Eunice Hoyle Wynne. She graduated from Mangum School in Bahama, and was a retired Assistant Tax Collector for Orange County, NC.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Parks (Paul), of Lutz, FL, Susan Lanning (Ric), of Durham; her son, Jim Garrard (Judy), of Tega Cay, SC; grandsons, Jeff Cook of Concord, Jason Cook of Colorado; step-granddaughter, Jodie (Scott) and step-great grandson, Tray, all of Valdese; brother, Robert Wynne (Mary Ann), of Durham; sisters, Faye Taylor of Timberlake, Linda Ennis of Rougemont, Jackie Cannon (Tony), of High Point; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garrard was preceded in death by her brothers, Carlton and Clyde Wynne.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1210 Pleasant Green Road, Hillsborough. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service in the church.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Eno Pointe, for their special care of Mrs. Garrard.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorials may be directed to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. https://transitionslifecare.org/.
The Garrard family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 19, 2019