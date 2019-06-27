Services Celebration of Life 4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church of Durham NC 305 E. Main Street Durham , NC View Map Send Flowers Elizabeth Mae Conroy

Elizabeth Mae Conroy of Durham, NC peacefully left this world on Friday, June 21, 2019 to be with her lord. She lived a full, blessed life. Bette was born September 20, 1932 and was raised in California. After college, she joined the Navy and met her late husband, Robert E. Conroy, while on duty in France. Bette was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church of Durham. She loved traveling, singing and was a master gardener. Bette was a beautiful spirit full of faith and love for God and her family. She has been a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.



Bette is survived by her children, daughter Christine Conroy McWhirter and son, Edward Conroy and his wife Barbara, granddaughters Alexandra McWhirter and Laura Conroy, brothers Ben Jennings and Paul Jennings, and sister Mary Hallberg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Conroy and her grandson, Charlie Conroy McWhirter.



A celebration of her life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Durham NC, 305 E. Main Street, on Saturday, June 29th at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church or Hock Family Pavilion (Hospice).