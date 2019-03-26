Elizabeth Terry Powers



Durham



Mrs. Elizabeth Terry Powers, age 92, went home to her Lord and Savior on March 22, 2019. To her family, she will always be remembered and lovingly known as "Granny P".



Mrs. Powers is the daughter of the late Thomas and Cleda Terry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gideon Ellis Powers, Jr., a sister, Margaret Kelly and brother, Vernon Terry.



Mrs. Powers is survived by her daughter, Donna P. Page (Robert); son, Gideon E. Powers, III.; two grandchildren, Edwin "Allen" Wright, II. (Karen) and Jennifer Wright McKay; three great-grandchildren, Brooke Wright, Jessica Wright, and Aidan McKay; one great-great-grandchild, Bentley Thomas, and nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church. Officiating will be Reverend Greg Allison.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions may be made to the Durham Rescue Mission at PO Box 11858 Durham, NC 27703 or to the mission fund of Bible Baptist Church at 2047 Gate 2 Rd., Creedmoor, NC 27522. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com