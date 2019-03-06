|
|
Ella Carver
Hillsborough
Ella "Grandmama" Carver, 107 died on March 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Martha Thaxton Carver.
Funeral-Thursday at 1:30 PM in Lee's Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation thirty minutes before the service in the church.
Burial in church cemetery.
Surviving are daughter, Vernell "Polly" Jordan; grandchildren, Louis Carver, Joel Carver, Diane Carver and Denise Jordan.
Public viewing-Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 6, 2019