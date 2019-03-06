Home

Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Lee's Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Lee's Chapel Baptist Church

Ella Carver

Ella Carver Obituary
Ella Carver

Hillsborough

Ella "Grandmama" Carver, 107 died on March 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Martha Thaxton Carver.

Funeral-Thursday at 1:30 PM in Lee's Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation thirty minutes before the service in the church.

Burial in church cemetery.

Surviving are daughter, Vernell "Polly" Jordan; grandchildren, Louis Carver, Joel Carver, Diane Carver and Denise Jordan.

Public viewing-Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 6, 2019
