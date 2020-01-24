|
|
Ellen Ellis McFarland
March 27, 1926 - January 8, 2020
St. Cloud, MN
Ellen Ellis McFarland died on Wednesday, January 8. She was two months shy of her 94th birthday. She is survived by one sister Junita Johnson of Durham, NC, a son Timothy McFarland of Castallia, NC , a daughter Susan McFarland of St. Cloud, MN,a daughter Mary Massey of Fuquay-Varina, NC, a daughter Donna French of Woodstock, GA, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Ellen was born in Durham, NC, and was married to the late Rev. Frank McFarland who was a Methodist minister and a missionary in Wales, UK. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A graveside celebration of her life will be held in late spring.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 24, 2020