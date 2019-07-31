|
Ellie Adcock Ray
Durham
Lifetime Durham resident Ellie Adcock Ray passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 following several years of declining health. She passed away at Brookshire Nursing Center where she resided for the last months of her life.
She was born in Durham on April 10, 1934 to the late Joe Snow Adcock and Mellie Bullock Adcock. Her sisters, Dorothy Adcock Sykes and Mellie Adcock Riggsbee, her brothers, Joe Adcock and Ovid Adcock predeceased Ellie. Her husband James Freeman Ray predeceased Ellie in 1994.
Ellie is survived by her daughter Karla Ray Young (Philip) of Durham; son Douglas Freeman Ray of Durham; granddaughter Chelsey Young Files (Greg) of Wilmington; and great-granddaughter Virginia Grey Files.
Also surviving are her brother Tom Adcock (Jo) of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother-in-law Commie Riggsbee of Raleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ellie had a great love for her family and her church. She was a faithful Christian and an active member of McMannen United Methodist Church. She was a longtime member of the Asbury Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women.
She worked 39 years for Duke University where she developed many lasting friendships. Ellie retired in 1997.
The family wishes to thank her home caregivers, Grace Underwood, Rhonda Lippard and Kathy Graham for their compassionate care. The family also appreciates the special care given to Ellie by the Brookshire Nursing Center staff and Duke Homecare and Hospice staff.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at McMannen United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery followed by a visitation and reception in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to McMannen United Methodist Church, 4102 Neal Rd., Durham, NC 27705 or Duke Homecare and Hospice, 4321 Medical Park, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 31, 2019