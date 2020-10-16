Ellie K. Mazack



November 14, 1935 - June 3, 2020



Durham, NC



Ellie Mazack passed away on June 3, 2020 in Madison, WI after a three year struggle with cancer. Ellie dealt with her cancer (she refused treatment) and died the way she lived - with strong determination to leave the world on her own terms. Her life was bookended by the arc of history: she was born right before WWII and died in the midst of a pandemic.



Ellie was born in Frankfurt, Germany on November 14, 1935, the only child of Berta (nee Konigsdorfer) and Franz Kleinschmidt. She grew up in the midst of WWII, which had a life-long impact on her. She was asked by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum to recount her memories and experiences but declined to be interviewed.



Ellie met her husband John Mazack in 1954 who was stationed Germany; they had four daughters who were all born in Germany. In 1962 Ellie and John moved to the US, and she never looked back. Ellie loved her adopted country: its wide-open spaces, and the openness of Americans. Ellie and John raised their girls in the Pennsylvania countryside with a menagerie: horses, dogs, cats and a variety of other animals. Their girls grew up riding horses, a sport Ellie loved. Weekends would find her shuttling them to horse shows or fox hunting venues.



In the 1970s Ellie moved to Durham, NC where she lived and worked until 2017 when she moved to Madison,WI where her daughters Evelyn and Kathryn live. She volunteered with a number of organizations in Durham, including the Emily Krzyzewski Center.



To sum up her life or the essence of her personality in a few paragraphs does not do justice to the complexity who she was. Like most people, there were many layers to Ellie: she was smart, charming, fun-loving, insightful, and mercurial. She enjoyed a good conversation, particularly about politics, and the company of her wide circle of friends. Ellie was full of stories. She was interested and interesting. The jobs she most enjoyed involved working closely with people.



Ellie loved and was loved by many. She will be remembered as a loyal and constant friend to those in her circles, which included people of all backgrounds and creeds. She lived life to the fullest and most enjoyed traveling (having visited five of the seven continents), reading (she was very fond of her book group ) and swimming, especially in the ocean. The trunk her car was always packed with a bathing suit, a beach towel and an umbrella. Summers Ellie spent time in Topsail Beach, NC with close friends.



She is missed by many, especially her daughters and their families: Sylvia (Craig) McBeth, Keene, NH, Evelyn Mazack (Lynn Breedlove), Madison, WI, Winkie Bresler, Kentfield, CA, and Kathryn Mazack of Madison, WI; her eight grandchildren, Caitlin Breedlove, Tristan Breedlove (Mike Bare), Clare Mazack, Ben McBeth (Rachel), Greer McBeth, Anna Bresler, Alex Bresler, and Eli Bresler; great grandsons Dillon and Caleb Bare, and Gael Franco, and her honorary granddaughter QuiShawana Thompson. Ellie was predeceased by her husband John Mazack, her son in law Eric Bresler, her best friend Kim Alexander, and her beloved corgis.



The family thanks her close friend for their unerring support, and her extraordinary caregivers in Durham and at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison, WI, who were a great comfort to Ellie and her family, especially in the last days of her life.



Due to the pandemic, a graveside service is planned for next summer at Washington National Cemetery in Vally Forge, PA. There will also be a remembrance of her life in Durham, NC. And as she requested some of her ashes will be strewn in the ocean at Topsail Beach, NC.



For those who wish, donations may be made in Ellie's memory to the Emily K Center, 904 W. Chapel St. Durham, NC, 27701.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store