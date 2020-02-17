|
|
Ellis Henderson Smith
September 4, 1939 - February 15, 2020
Durham
The passing of Ellis Henderson Smith, age 80, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, is being announced by his loving and devoted wife Enid.
Ellis was born on September 4, 1939, in Durham County, the third of eight sons to the late William and Bessie Smith. At his home, he very peacefully departed this earthly life.
Preceding Ellis in death were his three sons, Ellis II, Kenneth and Todd.
To cherish his memories are his wife, Enid; daughters, Nicole and Trecia; and a host of extended family members and friends.
For Ellis, a Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Friday, February 21, 2020, at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Ave., Durham, North Carolina 27707. The family will assemble for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by the celebration service, at 12:00 respectively, with Pastor Fredrick A. Davis delivering the eulogy.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 17, 2020