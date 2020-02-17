Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
1311 Morehead Ave.
Durham, NC
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
1311 Morehead Ave.
Durham, NC
View Map

Ellis H. Smith


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellis H. Smith Obituary
Ellis Henderson Smith

September 4, 1939 - February 15, 2020

Durham

The passing of Ellis Henderson Smith, age 80, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, is being announced by his loving and devoted wife Enid.

Ellis was born on September 4, 1939, in Durham County, the third of eight sons to the late William and Bessie Smith. At his home, he very peacefully departed this earthly life.

Preceding Ellis in death were his three sons, Ellis II, Kenneth and Todd.

To cherish his memories are his wife, Enid; daughters, Nicole and Trecia; and a host of extended family members and friends.

For Ellis, a Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Friday, February 21, 2020, at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Ave., Durham, North Carolina 27707. The family will assemble for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by the celebration service, at 12:00 respectively, with Pastor Fredrick A. Davis delivering the eulogy.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -