Elma Joanne Mangum Russell
March 3, 1947- August 23, 2019
Roxboro
Elma Joanne Mangum Russell, 72, of Roxboro, died Friday, August 23, 2019. Born in Nash County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Elmer Mangum and Dillie Mae Reams Mangum. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathan Brice Russell. She was a member of the former Mt. Road Baptist Church.
Mrs. Russell was a loving wife, Mama, and "Grands" to her grandchildren and many others. She always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed working as a nursing aid and in her words at her own home as a domestic engineer.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Charles Harry Russell of the home; two sons: Charles Dannie Russell and wife, Cindy of Timberlake and Joe Corey Russell of Roxboro; one sister, Heidi Mangum Turner of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren: Charles Lance Russell and Danielle Lee Russell (Ty); one niece, Hannah Hall (Ben); loving cat, Fancy; many extended family members and special friends.
Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 PM Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Brooks & White Funeral Home and other times at the home of her son, Dannie and Cindy (52 Odessa Court, Timberlake).
Funeral service will be 2:30 PM Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Brooks & White Chapel with the Dr. M. David Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in the Person Memorial Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Duke HomeCare and Hospice and Hock Family Pavilion for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N. Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27704.
Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 25, 2019