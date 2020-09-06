1/1
Eloise Telford
1919 - 2020
Eloise Wheeler Telford

October 28, 1919 - September 1, 2020

Durham

Eloise "Susie" W. Telford passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at her home at Emerald Pond Retirement Community.

She is survived by her son, William W. Telford, Jr. (wife, Marcia J. Telford); grandsons, Clifton L. Telford, and Johnson C. Telford (wife, Beverly Huang); great-granddaughter, Sydney J. Telford and nephew, Michael L. Mayo.

She was predeceased by her husband, William W. Telford and son, Kendrick L. Telford.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Emerald Pond Retirement Community, A+ Quality Healthcare and Duke Hospice for their loving care.

A private family service will be held in Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ASPCA.

The Telford family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.

Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
