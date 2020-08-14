Elsie Stanley Harris
October 21, 1923 - August 12, 2020
Franklinton
Elsie Grey Stanley Harris went home to her Lord on August 12, 2020 at the age of ninety-six. She was born on October 21, 1923, the first living child of William Earl Stanley and Olivia Emory Stanley. Elsie was born with beauty, ability, talent and a happy, energetic nature. Being lucky enough to be reared by intelligent, Christian parents, she was a blessing to all who knew her. Her sister, Marjorie and her brother William Stanley Jr. predeceased her, but she is survived by two brothers, John E. Stanley and Billy Van Stanley (Barbara). She was married quite young to Raymond E. Harris, who died in 2003. He was a man she dearly loved whose family she came to love also. She was an able and loving wife and part owner and operator of Harris and Harris Cleaners in Franklinton for many years. She and her husband have two daughters Yvonne Olivia Edwards (Hoyt) and Emily Dolores Wilkinson (Charles, deceased) who gave her four grandchildren, Charles W. Wilkinson, III, Jon Hoyt Edwards (Johanna), Aaron Chance Wilkinson (Nancy) and Leslie Elizabeth Raynor (Ryan). Elsie also has six great-grandchildren - Alex, Matthew, and Emily Wilkinson, Liam Edwards, and Casson and Zach Raynor. She is admired, loved and cherished by all of her family including many nieces and nephews. Elsie was a tireless worker in her church, Franklinton Baptist, being a Sunday school teacher, a missionary circle member and a deacon. She taught ceramics and porcelain doll making for Vance-Granville Community college leaving behind grateful students and many wonderful examples of her work. She was a charter member of the Franklinton Woman's Club and won many prizes at their fine arts show with needle work, painting, basket making, and doll making. Her hands were never still, and she always had a smile and an encouraging word for everyone. Although her physical health remained good until the end, she suffered the last years of her life with Alzheimer's disease and was cared for at Louisburg Manor and Granville House with much love and kindness from the employees.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with the Reverend David Averette officiating.
Lancaster's Franklinton Chapel is serving the Harris family, online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com
