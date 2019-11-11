|
|
Elsie Swanson Hughes
July 24, 1935 - November 9, 2019
Roxboro
ELSIE SWANSON HUGHES, age 84, of 1715 Denny's Store Road, Roxboro, NC passed away Saturday morning, November 9, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Hughes was born July 24, 1935 in Person County, NC, daughter of the late Dudley Tilden & Fannie Thomas Davis Swanson and was wife of the late Luther Vincent Hughes. She was retired from Burlington Industries after 41 years of service and was a member of Rock Grove Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hughes enjoyed playing the piano and tending to her flowers.
Surviving are two children, Victor Henry Hughes & wife, Rinchen of Stafford, VA, Ellen Hughes Lunsford & husband, Allen of Roxboro, NC, four grandchildren, Justin Lunsford, Haley Lunsford, Victoria Hughes, Vincent Hughes, two sisters, Virginia Swanson Tatum & husband, Steve of Leasburg, NC, Martha Swanson Hall & husband, Bobby of Roxboro, NC, loving companion and caregiver, Gerald Wayne Powell, Sr. of the home, two sisters-in-law, Janie Hughes Rampey of Piedmont, SC, and Alma Hughes Daniel of Greensboro, NC.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Hughes is preceded in death by a sister, Estelle Swanson Lowery, two brothers, Henry Swanson, and Alfred "Butch" Swanson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Rock Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Pulliam officiating. Interment will follow in the Davis Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steven Brann, Gary Fox, Bobby Hall, Josh Lowery, Joey Lynch, Gerald Wayne Powell, Jr., Timmy Roberson, and Steve Tatum. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddy Daniel, Rob Hall, Mike Lowery, Mitchell Lowery, Tim Lowery, Michael Powell, Wesley Powell, and W.T. Lowery.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions may be made to Rock Grove Baptist Church, 3190 Allensville Road, Roxboro, NC 27574 or the , 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 or the Allensville Volunteer Fire Department, 1344 Denny's Store Road, Roxboro, NC 27574.
Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 11, 2019