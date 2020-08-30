Elsie Johnson King
Durham
Elsie Johnson King, 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. She was born on April 23, 1928 to Fred and Libbie Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, William Duncan King.
Elsie was a lifelong Durham resident, graduated from Braggtown High School in Durham and retired from AT&T. She was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in Durham, NC.
Elsie is survived by her son, Jon Dale King (Vicki) of Timberlake; daughter, Pamela King Blalock (Danny) of Durham; grandchildren, Tori King Jannetta (Rick) of Timberlake, Chadwick Blair Blalock (Jennifer) of Greensboro, Jonathan Kyle Blalock (Melissa) of Fuquay Varina; great-granddaughters, Bailey Elyse Blalock, Hadley Gray Blalock, Sawyer Blair Blalock; brother, Charles W. Johnson (Sybil) of Emerald Isle; brother-in-law, Luther King (Ruth) of Sunset Beach; and many special nieces and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Harper officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be held at the cemetery following the graveside service.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the building fund at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church: 4511 Old State Hwy 10, Durham, NC 27705; or to a charity of one's choice
.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.