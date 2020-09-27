Elsie Mae Duke
Durham
Mrs. Elsie Mae Drane Duke, 86, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Mrs. Duke was born on December 20, 1933 to James and Kathleen Drane in Durham, North Carolina. Elsie retired from GTE/Verizon after 45 years. She was a member of the Bethesda Ruritan Club and attended Calvary Baptist Church. Elsie loved to paint, read, and garden. She enjoyed going to the beach and listening to blue grass music. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Duke was preceded in death by her parents, James and Kathleen Drane, and her husband, Titus Duke. Mrs. Duke is survived by her son, Thomas T. Duke (Christy); her daughter, Deborah Duke Kraus (Joe); grandchildren, Kevin Duke, Chris Duke, Elizabeth Duke, Jake Kraus, Rachel Kraus, Kacie Reeder, and Chelcie Hansard; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are acceptable and condolences can be made online at hudsonfuneralhome.com
.