|
|
Elvira Daye Bostic
December 31, 1955 - August 27, 2019
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Elvira (Angel) Daye Bostic, age 63, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her treasured memories her beloved husband, Joe Bostic; three brothers, Lawrence Daye, III (Bonnie), Donnell Daye (Stephanie) and Alexander Daye (Dorothy); one sister, Joyce Daye McAdoo (Harold); and a host of extended family and friends.
A celebration of Elvira's life will be held at St. Joseph A.M.E. Church, 2521 Fayetteville Street, Durham, North Carolina, 27707 on Saturday, August 31st; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 29, 2019