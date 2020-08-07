Elward Horton

Elward Arnold Horton
January 11, 1944 - August 4, 2020
Chapel Hill
Mr. Elward Arnold Horton, 76, husband of Patricia Ann Horton, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at UNC Hospital, due to complications from COVID-19.
Mr. Horton was born and raised in Chatham County to the late James Brack and Cara Belle Horton. He was employed with IBM for many years, retiring in 1994. He was a longtime and active member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and avid fisherman.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Horton is survived by his daughter, Dinah Davis of Chapel Hill; grandchildren, Jeffrey Horton, Carla Stallings, and Tara Davis; and 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Horton was preceded in death by his son, Danny Horton.
A graveside service for close friends and family will be held on Saturday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in Elward's name to the UNC COVID-19 Research Accelerator Fund (https://campaign.unc.edu/unc-covid-19-research-accelerator-fund/
).
The Horton family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com