Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Berea Baptist Church
Durham, NC
Elwood C. Massey Sr.

Elwood C. Massey Sr. Obituary
Elwood C. Massey, Sr.

Durham

Mr. Elwood C. Massey, Sr. passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Harold A. Massey and Vallie Cook Massey. He was retired from American Airlines.

Mr. Massey is survived by his wife, Joanne Maynor Massey; daughters, Patti Massey Bostian and husband Mike, and Amy Massey Dunbar and husband Dan; sons, Elwood C. Massey, Jr. and wife Shirley, and Howard Duane Massey and wife Karen; brother, Dennis Massey; sister Joyce Ellis, grandchildren, Kevin, Chris, Amanda, Philip, Elizabeth, Corey, Jonathan, Laura and Allison; great-grandchildren, Ayla, Zoe, Piper, Cora, Everett, Levon, Clayton, and Rowan; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Saturday at Berea Baptist Church, Durham. Burial will be in the Berea Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are acceptable, memorial contributions may be made to SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care, 100 Roundtree Way, Pittsboro, NC 27312.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 3, 2019
