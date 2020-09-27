Emmalou Hughey

Emmalou Colbert Hughey



February 6, 1937 - September 11, 2020



Boulder



Emmalou Colbert Hughey, of Boulder Colorado, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born in Ithaca, New York on February 6, 1937, the second daughter of the late James Lewis Colbert and Emma Lou (Stickel) Colbert.



Emmalou graduated from Ithaca High School in 1955 and Ithaca College in 1957. She retired in 2002 from the School of Government, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Surviving are her children and their families, Laurinda (Shayn, children Jessie (Jacob) Wolf and Melanie) Smith of Boulder, CO, and Jennifer (Robert, children Ian and Luke) Huffman of Asheville, NC; grandchild Taylor (Davaun Phillips, child Lyla Phillips) Hughey of Murrayville, GA; one sister Suzanne Gittins, Tommy (nephew) Dianne (niece), and two great-nephews all of Falls Church, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanine Baker, her four-year-old sister, Kathryn Joyce Colbert, and brother-in-law Tom Gittins.



A memorial service has yet to be determined. Burial will be in Ithaca, New York. The family is being assisted by Blue Mountain Cremation Services in Longmont, Colorado.



