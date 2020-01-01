Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Home
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Oak Grove Memorial Gardens

Ernest Barry Briggs


1956 - 2019
Ernest Barry Briggs Obituary
Ernest Barry Briggs

OXFORD

Mr. Ernest Barry Briggs, 63, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Mr. Briggs was born on June 5, 1956 to the late Ernest and Barbara Briggs in Durham, NC. Barry loved horses, fishing, and hunting. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

Mr. Briggs is survived by his sons, Kevin, Shane, and Brent Briggs, and Dexter Williams; daughter, Brittney Briggs; sister, Kathy Briggs; and grandchildren, Bailey E. Workman, and Tristan A. Workman.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Larry Mangum, Charles Gunter, Brent Riddle, Shane Williams, and Dan Williams. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home.

Flowers are acceptable. Online condolences can be made at hudsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 1, 2020
