Rev. Ernest H. Ferrell
Durham
Rev. Ernest H. Ferrell, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home in Durham. He was born in Durham to the late Rufus F. Ferrell and Ora Walker Ferrell. In addition to his parents, Rev. Ferrell was also predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Ervin Ferrell, R.F. Ferrell, Annie Lois Cooper, Norman Ferrell, Ora Ethel Wallace, Betty Youngs Curtis, Kenneth Ferrell. Rev. Ferrell was the last survivor of 8 children.
Rev. Ferrell was a graduate of Durham High School, Mars Hill College and Elon College. He also attended Southeastern Theological Seminary in Wake Forest. Rev. Ferrell served in the Yates Baptist Association for 64 years, and supported the Emergency Chaplains and Durham Civitan Club. He was a devoted pastor of numerous churches throughout his life; Ridgecrest Baptist, Old Lee Bethel Baptist, Ebenezer Baptist, Bethesda Baptist, First Baptist of Robbins, Edgewood Baptist and Park View Baptist. Rev. Ferrell was a recipient of the Governors Long Leaf Pine Award.
Rev. Ferrell is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Shepherd Ferrell; daughter, Denise Ferrell Simmons (Tommy); grandchildren, Olivia Joyce Simmons, Greyson Daniel Simmons; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28th in the Ridgecrest Baptist Church sanctuary. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. in the Ridgecrest Baptist Church gymnasium with Dr. Marc Francis officiating. A private family graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Roy Wallace, Buck Ferrell, Norman Reid Ferrell, Dennis Reid Ferrell, Nathan Ferrell, Josh Freeman. Honorary pallbearers will include Parkview Baptist Church members and the Durham Civitan Club members. Rev. Ferrell will lie in state from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 27th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham for anyone who would like to come by and sign the register book.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorial donations may be made to Parkview Baptist Church: 2500 Acadia St., Durham, NC 27704; Gideons International North Durham Camp P.O. Box 15303 Durham, NC 27704; Durham Rescue Mission: P.O. Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703; Christian Action League of North Carolina: 3625 Falls of Neuse Rd., Raleigh, NC 27615; or to Emergency Chaplains: P.O. Box 14762, RTP, NC 27709.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 23, 2019