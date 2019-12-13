|
|
Ernest John Wendell
Durham
Ernest John Wendell, of Durham, passed away peacefully Monday evening on December 9, 2019 at 8:43p.m. surrounded by his loved ones. Ernest also lovingly referred to as "Ernie", "Sonny", "Grandpa the Great", "Wendy" and "Dad"; was born and raised in Cook County, Illinois to the late Mr. Ernest Peter Wendell and Eleanor Katherine Wendell.
On December 15, 1953 in South Carolina he married the love of his life, Mary Ellen and was wed by his father-in-law, Rev. George Stephen Taylor.
Six years prior in 1947, he entered the Naval service and would continue to serve his country for 21 years, retiring in 1968 as Senior Chief.
After his years of service, Ernie led a fulfilling life. He had many business ventures and was awarded many honors. He proudly ran Durham Products as the General Manager for 13 years. After that venture he joined the team at Turner Asphalt and worked hard as a consultant and business developer until his passing. He was a speaker at heart and was elected twice as President of the Durham Toastmasters. He was also elected twice as President of the Durham Exchange Club. He was twice an elected Chairman of the Board at Durham Exchange Club Industries. He was even on the Board of Trustees at Meredith College. His most privileged title of service after "Senior Chief" was being elected the National President of United Methodist men.
Ernest Wendell is survived by his sister, Dolores Mueller and brother, Ronald Wendell and sister-in-law, Theresa Wendell. In his lifetime, Ernest and Mary Ellen had four children of their own; Ernest G. Wendell and his wife Renee Wendell, Russell S. Wendell and his wife Jeanne Wendell, David Wendell and Katherine Wendell. He's left behind an additional 3 nieces and nephews, 3 great nieces and nephews; as well as 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 15 at McMannen United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made the Durham Exchange Club Industries, 1717 E Lawson St, Durham, NC 27703.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 13, 2019